Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 7.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 363,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,126,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $683.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

