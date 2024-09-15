Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

