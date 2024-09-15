Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of REPYY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
