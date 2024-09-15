Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,467.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 164,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

MKTX opened at $257.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

