Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.71 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

