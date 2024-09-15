Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 48 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $414.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $416.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.59.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.