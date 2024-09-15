Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 5,035 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $82.92 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

