Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

