Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,131,000 after purchasing an additional 272,521 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.