Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

