Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 534,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.