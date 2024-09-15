Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

