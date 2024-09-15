Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,718,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 602.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $77.46.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

