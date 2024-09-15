Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,934 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after buying an additional 141,586 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

