Ribbon Finance (RBN) Tops One Day Volume of $950,489.81

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $43.86 million and approximately $950,489.81 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,946,305 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

