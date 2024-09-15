RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of RITPF traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$21.98 and a twelve month high of C$24.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.98.
About RIT Capital Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.