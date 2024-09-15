RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RITPF traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$21.98 and a twelve month high of C$24.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.98.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

