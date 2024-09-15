RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 19,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 18,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.47% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

