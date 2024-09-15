Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

