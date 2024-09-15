Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 2.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

