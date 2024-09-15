Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,039 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sylvamo worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 47.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 53.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

