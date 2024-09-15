Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

