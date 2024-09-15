Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

