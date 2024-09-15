Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,882,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,707,226 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 510,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

