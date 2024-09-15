Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.43

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 9588280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

