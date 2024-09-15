Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,506,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

