Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $95.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.04.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

