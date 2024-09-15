Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.04

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 12937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

