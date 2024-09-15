Sapphire Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.91 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $34.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.98 or 0.03966130 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,888,518,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,837,369 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.