Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

