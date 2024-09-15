Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $166.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

