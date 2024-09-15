Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:MAA opened at $166.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
