Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

