Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 8.9% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

