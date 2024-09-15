Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

