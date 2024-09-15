Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Reduced by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,640,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after acquiring an additional 182,244 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

