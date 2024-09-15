Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $300,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 177,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.64. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.