Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Secure Property Development & Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

