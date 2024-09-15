Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,704. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.29.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 6.89%.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
