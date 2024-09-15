Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009322 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,219.27 or 1.00142641 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013464 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007851 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007327 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
