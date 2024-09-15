Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.1 days.
Serica Energy Price Performance
SQZZF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Serica Energy has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30.
Serica Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.