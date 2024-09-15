Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.1 days.

SQZZF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Serica Energy has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

