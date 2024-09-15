Seven Mile Advisory Buys 489 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Tesla were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

