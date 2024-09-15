Seven Mile Advisory Buys Shares of 1,140 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock valued at $178,105,011. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

