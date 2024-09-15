Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

