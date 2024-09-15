Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Shell were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

