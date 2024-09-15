Seven Mile Advisory Has $5.81 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.