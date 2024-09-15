Seven Mile Advisory Has $653,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

