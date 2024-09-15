Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $7,421,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

