Seven Mile Advisory Invests $226,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 141,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,786,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,899,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

