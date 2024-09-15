Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.40

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.40 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 81.48 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.05), with a volume of 480,175 shares.

Severfield Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Severfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

