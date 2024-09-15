Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 315,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SISI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,097. Shineco has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

