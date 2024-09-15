Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Increases By 49.0%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280. Adlai Nortye has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

