Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Increases By 35.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGLO stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.